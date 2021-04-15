Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Drops By 42.7%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HKIB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,249. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Get AMTD International alerts:

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.