Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Drops By 55.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.7 days.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

BKIMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

