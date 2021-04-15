Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declines By 72.2%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 173,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,334. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

