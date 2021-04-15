Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Grows By 393.8%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 393.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

