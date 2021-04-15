Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Increases By 106.7%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.8 days.

CDUAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

