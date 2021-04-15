Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Increases By 103.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the March 15th total of 347,100 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

