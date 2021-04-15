Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declines By 66.7%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

