Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Rises By 102.7%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 5,400 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,506.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $54,958.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

