Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Declines By 78.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GDLLF stock remained flat at $$1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

