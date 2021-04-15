Short Interest in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expands By 154.8%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the March 15th total of 926,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

