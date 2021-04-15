Short Interest in Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Increases By 207.3%

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIMR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280,980. Hollund Industrial Marine has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

