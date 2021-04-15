Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 316.7%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Thursday. 11,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

