Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rises By 122.4%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the March 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Immutep at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

