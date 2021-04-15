Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 69.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 344,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,306. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

