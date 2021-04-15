Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 259.6%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 259.6% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,761,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 223,641,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,198,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.