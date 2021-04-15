Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 79.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC opened at $101.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

