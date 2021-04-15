Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Expands By 256.9%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a growth of 256.9% from the March 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 10,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,187,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

