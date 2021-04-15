Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Expands By 132.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $24.95 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

