Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declines By 57.6%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

