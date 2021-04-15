Short Interest in Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Drops By 50.0%

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KTYB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54. Kentucky Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

