Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Rises By 140.5%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the March 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $465,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000.

NASDAQ KSMT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

