Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Grows By 176.7%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $780.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

