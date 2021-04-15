Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Increases By 300.0%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

