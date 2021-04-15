Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Declines By 71.9%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $425.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $257.14 and a 52-week high of $450.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.29 and a 200 day moving average of $380.43.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

