Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Increases By 242.6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,685. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,283. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

