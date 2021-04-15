Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Decreases By 65.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,694. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

