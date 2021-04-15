Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rises By 241.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $612.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POFCY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.