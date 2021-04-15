Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 148.1%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the March 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of PMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 559,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 107.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

