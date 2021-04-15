Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 514.7%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 514.7% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50.

PFIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

