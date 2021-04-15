Short Interest in RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Rises By 233.3%

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RadView Software stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. RadView Software has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

