Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Decreases By 53.0%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

