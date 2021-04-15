Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 75.4%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

