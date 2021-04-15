Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 59.9%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

