Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Grows By 138.5%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

