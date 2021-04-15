Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Decreases By 66.7%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TORM remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Thursday. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.