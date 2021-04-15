Short Interest in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Drops By 42.1%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

