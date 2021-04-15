Short Interest in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Expands By 308.7%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IRR opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.