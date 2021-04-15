Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.46. 220,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,757. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

