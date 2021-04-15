Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.34

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 2691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

