Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 over the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.