Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 654,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 30,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

