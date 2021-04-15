Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF stock opened at €139.05 ($163.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €137.94 and a 200-day moving average of €120.43. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

