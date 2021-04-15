Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:SI opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

