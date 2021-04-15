Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.53, but opened at $61.25. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 3,337 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

