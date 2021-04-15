SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $35.68 on Thursday. SITC International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

