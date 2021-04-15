SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.90-1.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.76 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.