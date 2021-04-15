Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

