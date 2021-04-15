Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $766.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.65. 1,263,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

