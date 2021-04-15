Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $45,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

SWKS opened at $187.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.