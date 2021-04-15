Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 76,405 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 5,434,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.09 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 230,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 87,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.